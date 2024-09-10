DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jones Bootmaker ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards Show

Camden Comedy Club
Tue, 10 Sept, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The best comedians from the Edinburgh Fringe that caught the eyes of the Jones Bootmaker ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards judges. Long-listed, short-listed, all winners! Last year's winners included Paul Foot and Julia Masli, and the shortlists included Ed Byrn...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Rat Pack Productions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.