DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
join us @ Club2K - an all out late 2000s/2010s night of party anthems, club hits, pop bops, and more! Dance all night to your favorite tracks from Rihanna, Katy Perry, Kesha, The Black Eyed Peas, Pitbull, Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Usher and so muc...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.