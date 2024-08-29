Top track

Mark Van Hoen - Insight

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Locust, Kid606+Alex Pelly, Loopgoat, Arthur King

2220 Arts + Archives
Thu, 29 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mark Van Hoen - Insight
Got a code?

About

Late Breakfast presents two titans from the electronic underground - Locust & KID606 - as well as sonic world-builders Loopgoat & Arthur King for a packed evening of exploratory sounds and live visuals from Alex Pelly.

~

Arthur King is an ever-changing m...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Late Breakfast
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arthur King, Mark Van Hoen

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.