BAMBOO NIGHTS ALTERNATIVE PRIDE PARTY

The WaterBear Venue
Fri, 9 Aug, 11:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BAMBOO! is back once again during Pride month, serving you an alternative Pride event where community is at the centre and we celebrate each other with good music, dance and drinks. As a QTIPOC led night, we work all year round to provide safe nightlife sp...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by QM Records.
Lineup

DJ Mimi

Venue

The WaterBear Venue

169-170 Kings Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

