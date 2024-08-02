DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
7PM BOARD & 8PM-12AM SAIL! RAIN OR SHARE [WE HAVE AN INDOOR SETUP IN CASE OF INCLEMENT WEATHER]
21+ - FULL BAR ON BOARD
Spinall is synonymous with Afrobeat both in his native Nigeria and internationally. Join us on August 2nd as we feature the producer...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.