Top track

Unfold

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs / PBR Showcase @ Zey Zey Miami

ZeyZey
Fri, 2 Aug, 8:00 pm
DJMiami
From $28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Unfold
Got a code?

About

We are excited to bring one of the most uniquely named (for good reason) artists to one of our favorite Miami venues, Zey Zey. This artists production ability is so incredible as he will bring us from thumping club music to a melodic fusion of indie pop....

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Third Eye Hospitality.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, SIEGEL, Nicole Gallamini and 1 more

Venue

ZeyZey

353 Northeast 61st Street, Miami, Florida 33137, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.