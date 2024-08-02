DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are excited to bring one of the most uniquely named (for good reason) artists to one of our favorite Miami venues, Zey Zey. This artists production ability is so incredible as he will bring us from thumping club music to a melodic fusion of indie pop....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.