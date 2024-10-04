Top track

Mushkaa - No m'estima +

Mushkaa en MAZO

Sala But
Fri, 4 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La artista revelación del pop urbano catalán regresa a Madrid tras el sold out que firmó el pasado mes de abril. La gira de "SexySensible" llegará el próximo viernes 4 de octubre a la sala BUT, en el marco del ciclo de MAZO.

Todas las edades
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mushkaa

Venue

Sala But

C. de Barceló, 11, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

