Snow White and The Seven Drag Queens presented by North East’s Adult Pantomime

The Clapham Grand
Tue, 7 Jan 2025, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
Mirror, mirror on the wall, come see the naughtiest North East Adult Panto of all!

After two sell out seasons in Geordieland, the North East Adult Pantomime is back - bigger and better than ever - and this time there’s no escape - we are coming to a venue...

16+ with under 18s accompanied by 21+
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

