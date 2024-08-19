DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Producer Mondays

NUBLU
Mon, 19 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$22.66
About

-PRODUCER MONDAYS

WITH RAY ANGRY & THE COUNCIL OF GOLDFINGER

Spinning FREI SPEECH AND CO.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Nublu.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

NUBLU

151 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

