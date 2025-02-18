Top track

Sammy Rae & The Friends - Kick It to Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sammy Rae & The Friends

O2 Academy Bristol
Tue, 18 Feb 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£31.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sammy Rae & The Friends - Kick It to Me
Got a code?

About

Kili Presents:

Sammy Rae & The Friends

For as much as Sammy Rae & The Friends may be a band, this collective of dreamers and artists considers themselves a family first. That all-for-one and one-for-all camaraderie ignites their unforgettable and can’t-m...

This is an 8+ event (under 14s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Kilimanjaro.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Venue

O2 Academy Bristol

1-2 Frogmore Street, Bristol BS1 5NA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.