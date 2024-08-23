DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RITMO DEL BARRIO: CHICHA POR FAVOR

Fri, 23 Aug, 7:00 pm
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Manzana Tropical is a vibrant new Latin act from London, specializing in the Peruvian Cumbia style known as Chicha. Raised in London's lively Latin American musical scene, young musicians Manuy and Cleyder Figueroa launched this project inspired by their P...

This is an 18+ event
Ritmo Del Barrio
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

