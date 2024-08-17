Top track

Riton, MNEK, House Gospel Choir - Deeper

Swear Down Music: Love is the Message Album Launch Party

The Ton of Brix
Sat, 17 Aug, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Swear Down Music Presents: Love is the Message Album Launch Party with House Gospel Choir & Friends.

Special Guest B2B Harrsn

Kaleena Zanders

DJ Haze (CO)

+ Special HGC DJ Set

Stop by our pop up shop @ the Bricks between Midday & 4pm for exclusive me...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Ton of Brix.
Lineup

1
House Gospel Choir, Harrsn, Kaleena Zanders and 1 more

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

