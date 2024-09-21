DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HOT TO GO!: A Chappell Roan Dance Party

The Sunset Room
Sat, 21 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJAustin
$27.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HOT TO GO! ⭐ Chappell Roan Dance Night is coming to The Sunset Room in Austin Sept 21st! Don't miss this dance party dedicated to playing all your favorite bops from the Midwest Princess!

Disclaimer: This is a DJ event. Chappell Roan will NOT be in attend...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by MODO LIVE.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Sunset Room

310 East 3rd Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.