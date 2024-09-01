Top track

Tommy Guerrero + Ray Barbee + Glue Shoe & the Dead Horses

Alex's Bar
Sun, 1 Sept, 2:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sunday Funday matinee show!

Tommy Guerrero with Ray Barbee plus special guests TBA!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tommy Guerrero, Ray Barbee

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
300 capacity

