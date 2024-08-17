DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PIÑATA

Strongroom Bar
Sat, 17 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

¡Dale, dale, dale! No pierdas el tino…

Have you ever broken a piñata? Hitting a cardboard figurine till different treats, prizes and fruits fall from the sky has been a Mexican staple in parties for centuries. In the same spirit of breaking and treating,...

Presented by Casa Faro

Lineup

Lusa Morena, Something In The Lake, New Gaze

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.