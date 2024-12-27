DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LAYZ

The Kings Hall at Avant Gardner
Fri, 27 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$28.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

BOX OFFICE CLOSES AT 3AM - Our box office closes 1 hour prior to the end of the show. Please plan accordingly. Once closed, there are no exceptions and refunds will not be issued to late arriving...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Avant Gardner.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LAYZ, RZRKT

Venue

The Kings Hall at Avant Gardner

111 Gardner Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

