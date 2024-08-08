DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
EL CONJUNTO DEL VALLETUERTO
[Cumbias / Paseaitos / Vallenatos – Colombie]
El Conjunto del Valletuerto est un groupe de musique traditionnelle de la Colombie. Ce collectif de musiciens, créé dans la vallée borgne cévenole, retrouve ses influences princi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.