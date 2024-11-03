Top track

Killer Klowns

The Dickies, The Queers

The Wood Shop
Sun, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
New York
$36.57

About

The Dickies

The Queers

TBA

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Lineup

The Dickies, THE QUEERS

Venue

The Wood Shop

17B Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open 7:00 pm

