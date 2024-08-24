DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gimme Gimme Disco at Mahall's

Mahall's
Sat, 24 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsCleveland
$21.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

🕺 We hope you’re ready to boogie Lakewood﻿!

👑 Your crown awaits, dancing queens & kings. Don’t miss Gimme Gimme Disco at Mahall's on Saturday August 24th for one epic night dedicated to celebrating the best of disco! Let your love of ABBA lead the way,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mahall's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gimme Gimme Disco

Venue

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.