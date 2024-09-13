Top track

Tomode - Synergy

Tomode + Savion + Simone's Carpet

Supersonic
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Parcels, Earth Wind and Fire & Blossoms

TOMODE(Indie pop - Riptide Records - Stockholm, SWE)
SAVION
(Indie pop - Riptide Records - Stockholm, SWE)
SIMONE'S CARPET
(Psychedelic Synthwave - Paris, FR)

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Savion, Tomode

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

