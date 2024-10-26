Top track

Alvarado

La Lom

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $35.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Los Angeles League of Musicians are an instrumental trio who blend the sounds of cumbia, 60s soul ballads and classic romantic boleros. Theirs is the sound of favorite songs on the car radio, rocking backyard parties and dance clubs, blended with the g...

All ages
Presented by The Rhythm Foundation, Inc..
Lineup

LA LOM

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

