Top track

Saxon - No Limits

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

lowjamz* LINKUP: Saxon (live)

Planet Wax
Thu, 1 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Saxon - No Limits
Got a code?

About

ticket *does not* guarantee entry.

a lowjamz* linkup.

championing underground sounds.

future beats, neo-soul, afrofusion, world hip-hop & urban jazz. as standard.

grab a free ticket still.

  • SAXON (live)
  • leverson
  • melly
  • agford
  • jameson jameson...
This is an 18+ event
a lowjamz* linkup.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

leverson, Saxon, DJ Melly

Venue

Planet Wax

318 New Cross Road, Lewisham, London, SE14 6AF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.