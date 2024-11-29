DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IPNDEGO

FGO-Barbara
Fri, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
IPNDEGO est un artiste français d'origine centrafricaine d'où il tire son nom de scène. Très tôt il commence déjà à chanter en cachette les morceaux qu'il entend à la télévision, à la radio. Avec de fortes influences américaines, IPN (Ipeun) comme il aime...

Présenté par Madline.
IPNDEGO

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

