JUSTICE

Zénith Nantes Métropole
Tue, 4 Feb 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€62.32

About

Justice sera de retour sur scène à Nantes au Zénith Métropole le 4 février 2025 à l’occasion de leur tournée événement accompagnant la sortie de leur nouvel album « Hyperdrama » paru en avril dernier.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Corida en partenariat avec NRJ.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Zénith Nantes Métropole

Bd du Zénith, 44800 Saint-Herblain, France

Doors open8:00 pm

