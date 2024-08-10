DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ecuador Party : DJ Luis Sainz Salsa con Flow, DJ Chicho from Ecuador

recordBar
Sat, 10 Aug, 8:30 pm
$19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ecuador Party : DJ Luis Sanz Salsa con Flow featuring DJ Chicho from Ecuador. Food from Punto Y Coma.

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

