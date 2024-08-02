DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BEWITCHED; A HALLOWEEN THEMED BIRTHDAY PARTY FOR LADY HAHA COMEDY
Friday, Aug 2, 2024
Doors 7pm | Show 8pm-10pm
$10 + fees
Club Congress
Lady Haha Comedy turns 3! Join us as we celebrate our third year of life with an IMMERSIVE birthday party/show...
