Top track

High Step Society - Girls Do It Best

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

High Step Society, Juan Luqui, The Soul of John Black

The Mint
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:45 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

High Step Society - Girls Do It Best
Got a code?

About

High Step Society is a dance party from another dimension; a high-flying, beat-dropping, big band rocket ship with an ear to the past, and both feet on the gas. This dynamic band is bringing jazz back to the party, where it belongs.

This 7-piece band’s mi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Soul of John Black, Juan Luqui, High Step Society

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.