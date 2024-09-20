Top track

John Wells - the weather is warmer

LIVE 4EVR 2 w/ John Wells, NVSV, and Scotty Banx. Sounds by DJ Sun

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 20 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Less Funerals More Birthdays Presents:

LIVE 4EVR 2 w/ John Wells

NVSV, and Scotty Banx. Sounds by DJ Sun

Friday September 20, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

All ages
Presented by Less Funerals More Birthdays
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Sun, Scotty Banx, NVSV

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

