Bum Motion Club + unsalto

Laut
Sat, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bum Motion Club ha optado por pasos cortos pero seguros para construir su carrera. Desde su inicio en 2017, han demostrado que esta estrategia les ha sido favorable. Tras un periodo de rodaje, lanzaron “Delta”, un debut que estableció las bases de su sonid...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Little Joy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bum Motion Club, unsalto

Venue

Laut

Carrer de Vila i Vilà, 61, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

