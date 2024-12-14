Top track

Cod Liver Oil and the Orange Juice

Constant Follower x Findlay Napier

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Sat, 14 Dec, 6:30 pm
£20.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cod Liver Oil and the Orange Juice
An evening showcasing Scottish folk talent with two artists both keeping the magic of Scottish folk alive, bringing it further into the contemporary scene, gaining new followers as they do so. Ambient experimental folk group Constant Follower and singer-so...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Constant Follower, Findlay Napier

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
200 capacity

