Back To The 80s Summer Party (South Bank)

Between The Bridges
Fri, 23 Aug, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£9.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for the ultimate 80s summer party under the London Eye!

Come celebrate the era that brought us synthesisers, big hair, glam rock, big sing a longs and so much more. Expect to hear all your favourite 80s artists such as:

Madonna/ Duran Duran/ Davi...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

