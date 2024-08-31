DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brick Lane Beach Club: Main Squeeze Takeover with Konny Kon, Bobafatt & Fingaz

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 31 Aug, 2:00 pm
Free
About

Fortnightly Soho Radio show Main Squeeze take over the Brick Lane Beach Club for an all-day party! Head honcho's and legends of the game Bobafatt and Mo Fingaz are joined by Children's of Zeus's Konny Kon, bringing you the best of hip-hop, funk and RnB. Ge...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.

Lineup

Konny Kon, BobaFatt

Venue

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
350 capacity

