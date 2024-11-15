Top track

Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra - Chamomile

Walter Mitty, Maggie Gently, Hit Me Harold, Pacing

Kilowatt
Fri, 15 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$14.63

About

Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra is a folk punk band from California led by singer / songwriter Dustin Cole Hayes. After touring the DIY circuit for many years in the 2010’s, the band went quiet for a while before reemerging as an electric outfit c...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Kilowatt.
Lineup

Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

