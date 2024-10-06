Top track

DjToner Q4rtet with Erik Truffaz

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Veteran Spanish DJ and producer, DJ Toner joins forces with legendary Blue Note Records trumpeter, Erik Truffaz.

DJ Toner (aka Antonio Herrera) belongs to the Spanish old school. Decades in the game, he is a deep connoisseur of the more midtempo side of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Toner, Erik Truffaz

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

