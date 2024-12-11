DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lors de leur première tournée aux États-Unis, les membres de King Hannah avaient du mal à croire que leur premier album les avait menés là. Hannah Merrick et Craig Whittle, qui forment le duo indie rock venu de Liverpool, se trouvaient au milieu des désert...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.