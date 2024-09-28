Top track

Reflections: Caterina Barbieri + Jill Fraser

First Congregational Church of Los Angeles
Sat, 28 Sept, 7:00 pm
$58.71

About

REFLECTIONS presents an evening of blissed-out ambient electronics at a historic cathedral in Koreatown, Los Angeles, co-presented with Synth History. Unsung Hollywood synthesist Jill Fraser opens for Italian composer Caterina Barbieri, with i***...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Reflections & Synth History
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Caterina Barbieri

Venue

First Congregational Church of Los Angeles

540 S Commonwealth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

