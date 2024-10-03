DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El Jueves 03 de Octubre de 23:30h a 06h, en nuestra sala, situada en la calle Atocha, 127, tendremos un evento muy completo dedicado al duo parisino Daft Punk.
Daft Punk está formado por los franceses Thomas Bangalter y Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. Una de...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.