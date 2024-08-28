DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"Hailing from Nashville, TN, Lockstep create a sonic output that is punishing and atmospheric at the same time. Pulling from post-rock, shoegaze, doom, and noise rock, Lockstep fits perfectly alongside acts like Jesu, Holy Fawn, and Nothing." -The Spill
