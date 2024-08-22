Top track

Miguel Angeles - PROTECTION CHARM

Miguel Angeles (UK Debut)

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 22 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A unique blend of rap, punk and electronic music, Miguel Angeles is enjoying a meteoric rise. His music is energetic and rough, just like his slogan ‘EMBRACE CHAOS’.

With several million streams in just a few months and a first album, Miguel Angeles is ab...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
Lineup

Miguel Angeles

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Accessibility information

