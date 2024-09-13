DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Raised in La Puente, California, Miriah started singing at the age of 6. Her inspiration to sing came from her mother and grandmother. Miriah’s mother Ann, would take Miriah to sing and perform at local church festivals, TV shows, car shows and singing com
Read more
Friday September 13th
w/ special guests Adrian Carmine & Thee Illusions
Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm
Adv $20 | Dos $25 + fees
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.