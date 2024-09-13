DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Miriah Avila

Hotel Congress Plaza
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Miriah Avila

Raised in La Puente, California, Miriah started singing at the age of 6. Her inspiration to sing came from her mother and grandmother. Miriah’s mother Ann, would take Miriah to sing and perform at local church festivals, TV shows, car shows and singing com Read more

Event information

Friday September 13th

w/ special guests Adrian Carmine & Thee Illusions

Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm

Adv $20 | Dos $25 + fees

This is an All ages event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Miriah Avila

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

