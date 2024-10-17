Top track

LEAP - Where the Silence Goes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LEAP

Lafayette
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LEAP - Where the Silence Goes
Got a code?

About

Raucous indie pop-rockers LEAP present the 😈 ONE WAY OUT 😈 tour. The past 18 months have been completely game-changing, and this tour is another powerful step-up as the band goes from strength to strength. With dozens of sold-out shows across the UK and...

This is an 16+
Presented by Citizen Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LEAP

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Camden, London, N1C 4DP, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.