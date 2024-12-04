Top track

The Secret Kissing of the Sun and Moon

Hang Massive - Wisdom in the Roots Tour 2024

Santeria Toscana 31
Wed, 4 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Get ready for the next chapter of Hang Massive's musical experience!

We're thrilled to announce our return to the stage in 2024, bringing you our latest immersive live show – a fusion of ambient soundscapes, fluid rhythms and the mystical sounds of the ha...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

