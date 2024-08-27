DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nice N' Spiky Comedy: Lloyd Griffith Tour Preview

The Forge at The Lower Third
Tue, 27 Aug, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nice N' Spiky Comedy: Lloyd Griffith Tour Preview

The Forge at The Lower Third Soho

Tuesday 27th August 2024

Doors 19.00

Show 19.30

Closes 22.00

Join us in the coolest cocktail bar in Soho for an evening of laughs with Lloyd Griffith's work in progre...

This is an 18+ event - physical photo ID required
Presented by Nice n Spiky Comedy
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lloyd Griffith

Venue

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

