Sylvaine + Ponte del Diavolo live at Ziggy Club

Ziggy Club
Fri, 6 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€20.70

About

Dopo il successo del suo primo tour in Italia a gennaio, la polistrumentista 𝐒𝐲𝐥𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 torna in terra nostrana come solista in occasione dell’uscita del suo ultimo EP, 𝐄𝐠 𝐄𝐫 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, uscito il 22 marzo per Season of Mist! 🔥



Nessun limite di età
Presentato da Ziggy APS.

Lineup

Ponte del Diavolo, Sylvaine

Venue

Ziggy Club

Via Madama Cristina 66, 10125 Turin Turin, Italy

Doors open9:00 pm

