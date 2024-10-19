DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WXPN Welcomes Deer Tick

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Deer Tick is an American alternative rock band from Providence, Rhode Island, formed in 2004. Known for their raw and gritty sound, the band combines elements of folk, blues, country, and punk rock. The band's lineup features John McCauley (vocals, guitar)...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deer Tick

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seating?

This show is standing room only. If ADA seating is needed please contact venue at Info@elktonmusichall.com

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.