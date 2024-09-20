Top track

Strawberry Girls

Club Congress
Fri, 20 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Strawberry Girls

California’s Strawberry Girls have been churning out guitar-driven prog-rock for over 8 years now and each song can feel like a split personality disorder. At some points, melting & contagious rhythms reflect over a pool of mesmerizing riffs, then at other Read more

Event information

Friday September 20th

Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm

Adv $20 | Dos $25 + fees

16+
Lineup

Strawberry Girls

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

