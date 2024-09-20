DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
California’s Strawberry Girls have been churning out guitar-driven prog-rock for over 8 years now and each song can feel like a split personality disorder. At some points, melting & contagious rhythms reflect over a pool of mesmerizing riffs, then at other
Friday September 20th
Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm
Adv $20 | Dos $25 + fees
