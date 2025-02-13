Top track

The Mysterines

Tramshed
Thu, 13 Feb 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£23.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Clwb Ifor Bach presents The Mysterines

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Clwb Ifor Bach.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Mysterines

Venue

Tramshed

Clare Rd, Cardiff CF11 6QP
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

