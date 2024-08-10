Top track

Will Clarke - Rock With Me

Night Temple

The Loft On Pine (Masonic Temple)
Sat, 10 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$24.83

About

Imagine raving in a former Masonic Temple, with a old place of holy congregation as your backdrop.

Welcome to Night Temple.

House and techno pumping through two rooms in the heart of Downtown Long Beach, with a secret lineup on both. Special guest headli...

21+
Presented by Space Yacht & Secret Service
$
Lineup

Venue

The Loft On Pine (Masonic Temple)

230 Pine Avenue, Long Beach, California 90802, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

