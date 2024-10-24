Top track

Totem

Mercy Union

New Cross Inn
Thu, 24 Oct, 6:00 pm
London
£13.20

About

Be Sharp Promotions and New Cross Live present

Mercy Union

https://linktr.ee/mercyunion

+ supports

Tim Hause

https://linktr.ee/timbillhause

Thursday 24th October 2024

New Cross Inn

Doors 6pm

Tickets £12 ADV STBF

14+, U16s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by New Cross Inn.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tim Hause, Mercy Union

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

