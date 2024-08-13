DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pure Chaos Comedy Benefit Show for Summer of Sass
Tuesday, August 13
Doors 8:00 | Show 8:30
Pure Chaos Comedy benefit for LGBTQIA+ nonprofit Summer of Sass featuring standup by Emma Willmann (Colbert), Sureni Weerasekera (Netflix), Sheria Mattis (Reduct...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.